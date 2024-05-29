CHAMPIONSHIP clubs have been revealing who they are letting go this summer – and there are some well-known names on the move.

Millwall had already released a statement earlier this month confirming captain Shaun Hutchinson, along with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, would be leaving the club.

Other sides in the second-tier are also having the traditional end-of-season clear-out as players who are out of contract next month prepare to become free agents and can soon be signed without a transfer fee.

Among the biggest names is former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jake Livermore, 34, who has been released from Watford after just one season at Vicarage Road.

Former Manchester United defender Paddy McNair, 29, has left Middlesbrough after six years in the north-east.

Other notable names includes 33-year-old Matt Phillips who leaves West Bromwich Albion after 255 appearances, while team-mate Nathaniel Chalobah is also leaving the Hawthorns. The former Chelsea star, who has one England cap to his name, had been at West Brom since January 2023.

Over in West London, winger Albert Adomah, 36, and full-back Osman Kakay, 26, are both leaving Queens Park Rangers.

Andreas Weimann, who has 67 goals from 338 Championship appearances, is also becoming a free agent. The 32-year-old leaves Bristol City after six years at Ashton Gate.

Ben Hamer, Ashley Fletcher and Jordan Rhodes are other players familiar to Championship fans who will be looking for another club this summer.

Some clubs, like Leeds United and Southampton, are yet to release their player retained lists due to their extended involvement in the play-offs.

High-profile players released from Championship clubs

Bristol City – Matty James, Andy King and Andreas Weimann

West Brom – Matt Phillips, Adam Reach, Nathaniel Chalobah and Erik Pieters

Norwich – Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum, Danny Batth and Jon McCracken

Hull – Greg Docherty, Adama Traoré, Cyrus Christie, Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp

Middlesbrough – Paddy McNair

Coventry – Liam Kelly

Preston – Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham

Millwall – Shaun Hutchinson and Bartosz Bialkowski

Sunderland – Corry Evans

QPR – Albert Adomah, Osman Kakay

Sheffield Wednesday – Lee Gregory, Reece James, George Byers and Tyreeq Bakinson

Birmingham – Neil Etheridge, Gary Gardner, Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts and Ivan Sunjic

Swansea – Liam Walsh and Przemyslaw Placheta

Watford – Jake Livermore, Ben Hamer and Ashley Fletcher

Huddersfield – Jordan Rhodes

Rotherham – Sean Morrison, Sam Clucas