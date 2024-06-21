THE regular Championship season came to an end almost seven weeks ago.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town secured automatic promotion with Southampton joining the pair after edging their way past Leeds United in a tense play-off final.

Relegated to the second-tier are Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town, the same trio that went up at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Blades will start with -2 points after the club were found to have defaulted on a number of payments by an independent commission.

Promoted to the Championship are League One play-off winners Oxford United, who ended a 25-year wait to return to this level, alongside league winners and runners-up Portsmouth and Derby County.

There’s a high-profile manager in charge at Plymouth Argyle

As is tradition during the off-season, managerial changes have dominated the headlines with no appointment more eye-catching than Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle.

The 38-year-old, who had a miserable and brief stint at Birmingham City last season, will now take the reigns at Home Park to manage a side who only survived relegation on the final day of last season.

It is something of a risky appointment for the Pilgrims who will be hoping Rooney can capture some of the magic that Steven Schumacher had at the club before he departed last December.

Elsewhere, Liam Rosenior was surprisingly sacked just days after the end of the season at Hull City. He has been replaced by former Hamburg manager Tim Walter.

Danish coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, 35, has replaced David Wagner after Norwich City crashed out of the play-offs to Leeds.

With just weeks to go until most clubs begin playing friendlies, two Championship clubs remain without head coaches.

Sunderland are still looking to replace interim manager Mike Dodds while many big names are being linked to the vacancy at Burnley after Vincent Kompany’s eyebrow-raising move to Bayern Munich.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has become the latest name linked to Turf Moor with Frank Lampard, Carlos Corberan and Rosenior also reportedly in the frame.

In terms of transfers, Middlesbrough have perhaps made the most interesting moves so far in the window.

Boro have signed Delano Burgzorg on a permanent deal from Bundesliga club Mainz. The 25-year-old forward was on loan at Huddersfield Town last season and scored seven goals in 33 games, including a late equaliser at The Den in December. Michael Carrick has also secured Luke Ayling, 32, on a free deal from Leeds United.

Stoke City have also made two signings so far, securing goalkeeper Viktor Johansson from relegated Rotherham United. The Swedish keeper leaves Yorkshire after four years where he regularly impressed, including in a couple of games against Millwall. They have also secured Ben Gibson on a free deal from Norwich.

Newly-promoted Oxford are also out of the blocks early with signings. They’ve signed experienced midfielder Will Vaulks, 30, from Sheffield Wednesday and goalkeeper Jacob Knightbridge from West Ham United.

Other eye-catching deals include Coventry City signing Luis Binks on a permanent deal from Bologna after his loan spell at the CBS Arena last season alongside Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town.

Staying with players and plenty of well-known names, including Jake Livermore and Paddy McNair, have been released from their clubs.

Earliest this month, new figures revealed that attendances in the Championship are at their highest level since records began 130 years ago. Millwall are very much a part of the trend.

The attendance figures comes as a new TV deal will see more EFL matches than ever screened live next season but it will likely lead to more kick-off times being moved to avoid the Saturday 3pm blackout.

The fixtures for the Championship season will be released next week on Wednesday, June 26 at 9am. This date coincides with Millwall’s players returning to training for the first time since early May.