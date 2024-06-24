MILLWALL’S talented youngsters will get a ‘chance to shine’ during pre-season, according to Neil Harris.

Along with a friendly against Gillingham next month, the Lions will have a number of non-competitive games to get themselves back up to match sharpness before the start of the new Championship season.

And Harris is keen to ensure that the younger stars in the squad are given the space to impress.

Niino Adom-Malaki is one of a few young players who will be hoping for some game time in pre-season

Speaking before the tragic death of goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, the Lions head coach told NewsAtDen: “Two or three have had loan moves last year and excelled and will get an opportunity to train and play with the first team across the season. That gives fans an opportunity to see Adam Mayor, more of Aidomo [Emaku], Romain [Esse]. We’re talking about some really promising young players here.

“And when you put Niino [Adom-Malaki], Kamarl [Grant] and Chin [Okoli] into the mix as well, then you’re looking at a young core group of players.

“If we’ve not recruited quickly [by the time the friendlies begin], then young players really get a chance to shine during the course of pre-season.

“Fans love to see the young, homegrown players. I like to see them – I need to see more of them. And they get a chance to impress. So that’s why I’m really calm with the slowness of the market as I’m really looking forward to seeing these young players as well.”