RYAN Leonard said he lost confidence in his body after two “horrible” injury-hit years at Millwall.

The 31-year-old ended the current campaign as the Lions’ player of the season but only after enduring a frustrating period of being in and out of the team because of physical issues in previous years.

He said the persistent injuries affected him mentally and left him second-guessing himself.

Leonard told the Wall Talk podcast: “The last two years have been horrible. Horrendous. You just lose confidence in your body. It’s a horrible feeling picking up injury after injury.

“I would go like five or six games, play well, [and then] injured. And you can just never build any sort of momentum in the team or in games. And you just lose all confidence.

“So you’ll go into training and think ‘did I feel something there?’ It’s mental, it’s all in your head.”

Leonard made 37 appearances across the season for Millwall who finished thirteenth in the Championship after a late surge of form under Neil Harris.

The defender made 39 appearances combined in the previous two seasons and said he has altered the way he exercises to help himself keep fit.

Leonard added: “I’ve changed so much. I’ve changed so many things I do off the pitch. Mentally I try to think differently about it.

“This summer was a big crossroads for me as I had to go one way or the other in terms of injuries. The club re-signed me and I was happy to re-sign but I had to go ‘this is either going to go the same way it’s been going and that’s never going to end well’ or I could take up lots of different things. So I’ve taken up yoga, I do that twice a week.

“I don’t do as much gym anymore. I’ve worked really closely with the physios to do specific areas.”