CHARLIE Cresswell was involved in a collision with a police vehicle outside of Elland Road.

The 21-year-old, who was on loan at Millwall during the 2022-23 season, was preparing for Leeds United’s second leg play-off game against Norwich City.

But various reports this evening say the defender’s Land Rover collided with a police car near Elland Road’s West Stand ticket office.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said an officer was treated for minor injuries. Leeds Live report that Leeds have confirmed Cresswell was involved, but they add he will still be available for the game tonight.

Images circulating online show a police car with damaged bodywork outside of Leeds’ stadium.

The collision is believed to have happened at 10.13am this morning (Thursday May 16).

Cresswell’s Leeds go into tonight’s game against Norwich with the sides drawn 0-0 after a goalless first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday.