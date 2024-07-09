CHARLIE Cresswell has left Leeds United and moved to French club Toulouse on a permanent deal.

The defender, who spent a year on loan at The Den during the 2022-23 season, had been struggling for game time at Elland Road.

He made just five league appearances during the course of last season for a Leeds side that lost in the play-off final to Southampton.

But he can now look forward to pastures new with Toulouse, who finished 11th in the French top-flight last season. The fee of the deal is reported to be around £2.5million.

The 21-year-old impressed during his time at Millwall and made 28 league appearances in a side who only narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

But since returning to Leeds, he failed to win over manager Daniel Farke and spent prolonged periods warming the bench.

After his transfer was announced, Cresswell told Toulouse fans on X: “Hi, it’s Charlie. I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to see you all.”