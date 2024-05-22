THERE are many ways to win a game of football.

The traditional method of simply being the better team is admirable but many clubs over the years, from the top to the bottom of the footballing pyramid, have come to learn there are other ways to conquer.

In many sports including football, there are crafty tactics that often sit within the grey area of the rules that many teams turn to when they need a result. From something as simple as treading on your opponents’ toes to more elaborate attempts to win free-kicks by play-acting, many players and fans differ in opinion on how necessary it is to employ these tricks to get the victory.

For Millwall defender Joe Bryan, who like his teammates spoke to NewsAtDen throughout the season on this topic, it is simply part and parcel of the sport.

He said: “It’s part of the game. I would do most things I can do to win.

“I would never cheat, I’d never intentionally dive, I’d never say abusive things to other players, that’s wrong and there’s no place for that in the game. But holding someone or accidentally treading on their toes, things like that do happen and after the game we’ll shake hands and wish each other the best.

“But most players would do everything they can to win so I’d be wrong to sit here and say I don’t.”

Midfielder George Honeyman believed the emotion and context of the game often dictated how much players tended to get involved with the dark arts.

He said: “I never go into a game intending to do stuff like that but I kind of feel like if you get riled up by an opponent, then it’s like you get as good as you gave.

“I don’t think anyone does it as a conscious effort before the start but when you get overcome by the game and you can sense yourself getting an advantage in some way… Look, it’s professional sport so you have to try and take every percentage you get.

“There’s definitely a few veterans [in the Championship] who you come across a few times and you know what type of game you’re going to get. But honestly I think half the time it comes down to whatever the emotion of the game is. It’s a very emotional game and sometimes we can get lost in it.”

Full-back Danny McNamara said he was more interested in the more traditional methods of gaining an advantage, including putting in a big, mood-setting tackle on the opposition player he is facing.

“When I’m playing against top wingers, I just try and get in their head a little bit and let them know that I’m there,” he said. “If I can put a big tackle in on them early, then I will do that. Get the fans going and get the lads going.

“That’s a big part of my game and I enjoy it. It’s all good until the winger starts ruining you,” he added with a laugh.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who has returned to Arsenal from his loan spell at The Den, also believed gaining the psychological advantage was crucial for defenders.

He told NewsAtDen: “It’s an important part of football. I wouldn’t say it’s major in my game but I feel like as a footballer you have to have a nasty streak in you. Just a little bit and obviously not over the line but you need to let the opponent know you’re there.

“Let’s say there’s a 50/50 to be won and it’s the first challenge of the game against your winger. If you hit him hard maybe two, three times at the start of the match, he’s thinking ‘I might be in for a game here.’ So little stuff like that is important.

“You’ll see on matchdays – and even in training – little tactical fouls from everyone in the team. But it’s very important and gives you a small edge over the opponents.”

Striker Tom Bradshaw and midfielder Ryan Longman were two players who said they were more unwilling to get involved with the tricks and games, with Bradshaw instead relying on his strengths as a forward.

He said: “It’s not really something that I do. Obviously I’m playing against defenders that week in, week out are treading on your toes or pinching you or pulling your shirt when the referee is not looking, but I just try and play my game.

“I’m not the biggest of guys so I can’t really wrestle a centre-back off the ball, but I think for me it’s about timing. Timing of a header or a jump or a run in behind. You have to use whatever you can to your advantage and my strength has been timing.”

On whether the crafty tactics irritate him, the Welshman added: “It’s just one of those things you get used to. I’ve been in professional football for 14 years and it’s nothing new, it’s been happening as long as time. You can’t let it get to you because if you let it get to you then it affects your game. And if it affects your game, you’re not going to be able to produce what you’re capable of.”

While former loanee Longman said: “If you’re buying a foul, say you’re getting nudged a bit and you fall over and you get a foul, I think that’s clever and good game management.

“The other side, like treading on people’s toes and that, I’ve never done it really. I just don’t see the point of it. Everyone for themselves I guess but if it happens to me, I’ll just give the player a push.”