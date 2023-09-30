CASPER DE NORRE is learning to love life in England – even if he can’t find his favourite snacks in the supermarkets.

Millwall’s new midfield maestro has become the flavour of the month in south-east London and impressed fans with his crisp passing.

Despite the acclaim the 26-year-old, who signed from Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the summer, has not savoured every moment.

A back injury caused him to miss a couple of games last month while he also took a while to feel settled off the pitch after uprooting his life for Millwall.

But now things are looking up for the De Norre, whose only issue is the lack of his favourite condiments and crisp flavours in British shops.

He told NewsAtDen: “In the beginning it was difficult. You’re used to being at home in Belgium and then all of a sudden you go to England and you’re in a hotel for 10 days or two weeks.

“In the end from the moment I was in the apartment, it went better because I like to have my own place and I think until the first international break, I had to sort out a lot of things in the apartment, with the car and insurance but now I think everything is sorted so I can focus more on football and life in general.

“I went to central London a couple of times, been to a restaurant and everything and that was nice. I think London is, especially at my age of 26, a big city and there’s a lot to discover. The beginning was difficult to adapt but I think it went up quite quickly. Also with my teammates, it’s a really good group. They welcomed me very warmly.

“My father was here around the Bristol game, so beginning to mid-August, so we went to visit Big Ben and we took the Thames Clipper from Canary Wharf to Westminster and saw Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace. And the day after we also went shopping at Oxford Street. Last week I went to a restaurant in Soho so I’m starting to discover a little bit more of London.”

“The food’s alright. When I go grocery shopping, it’s [mostly] the same thing but some things are different. For example, ketchup. In Belgium we also have curry ketchup. It doesn’t exist here. I always had it in Belgium. I asked my girlfriend to take one big bottle for me so she took it with her [when she travelled to England]. It’s the small things they don’t have or they don’t know that exists in Belgium.

“There’s also a specific kind of crisps that they don’t have here. It’s Lays oven-baked Paprika. Paprika crisps they don’t really have a lot here. So I asked someone who was visiting from Belgium to bring some bags for me so now I have a little stash.”

While De Norre admits he finds the Championship to be a “weird league” due to the randomness of the results, he has not struggled adapting and particularly impressed during the 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

The Belgian said training sessions rather than the matches themselves have offered the biggest difference.

He said: “I think I’m still trying to play the same way I played in Belgium. Just try to control the pace of the game and get a lot of the ball. Of course, in the beginning, when you don’t know everyone, it’s a little bit more difficult. But now I think the last few games, it went better and better to start asking for the ball and then try to get the balls and start to get the tempo into the game.

“In Belgium, we had more training sessions where, total distance-wise, it was longer. It was like sometimes one hour 30, two hours training, but the tempo was a little bit lower, the pace was lower, the intensity was a little bit lower and we trained more. But here [at Millwall] we train a little bit less, but the intensity is way higher, so my body needs needed to adapt. So I think that’s also now going quite well.”

Lions fans have taken quickly to their new man, who has recently formed an exciting midfield trio with Zian Flemming and Luton Town loanee Allan Campbell.

And De Norre equally enjoys entertaining the Millwall faithful and hearing their songs.

He added: “They’re really nice. Especially the first home game against Bristol City was really loud because of the [tributes to John Berylson]. Then against Leeds, because of the rivalry, it was also really loud. When they do the “Milllll…” [chant] it was really nice. It’s really nice to play in front of them.”