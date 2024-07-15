NEIL Harris is hopeful of at least two more Millwall signings before the squad head to Spain.

The Lions head coach and his players are jetting off abroad for warm-weather training on Sunday having just had a busy week in the transfer market and their first friendly of the summer.

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen took part in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Gillingham but fellow new arrivals Macaulay Langstaff and Japhet Tanganga were not available.

Harris wants to add to his squad numbers as soon as possible.

Tom Bradshaw was among the players who took part in Saturday’s friendly. Image: Millwall FC

Speaking at his virtual press conference on Friday, he said: “Earlier in the week I said [we need] six or seven players … We’re three in. Hopefully at least one more would be lovely if not two more before going to Spain. It would be a dream scenario for me.

“Obviously I’m putting the recruitment guys under a bit of pressure there! But adding to the group next week further would be a dream scenario for me to take a really strong first-team group to Spain for two really tough fixtures while we’re there.

“But to add to the spine of the team is vitally important. To bring Japhet back into that defensive unit that did so well at the end of last season. To bring Macaulay in who has excitement and brings something different to the front line which I know everyone is really excited about seeing how he develops and how his progress goes.

“And then [we bought in] the goalkeeper for completely different reasons with losing Matija. It’s not a position we thought we’d be searching for this summer. It’s been a hard process at times because it brings up so many memories however we had to try and act quickly and Lukas comes in with huge pedigree, great potential, really solid season last year. It’s a really exciting proposition for us.

“And I think it’s really important that I place on record my thanks to Jimmy [Berylson] for the support in bringing the guys in and adding to the group further.”