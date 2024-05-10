SKY Sports is set to implement sweeping changes to their coverage of the EFL from next season.

The broadcaster finalised and announced new plans earlier this week that will see more games televised, more matches moved to avoid the 3pm blackout and blanket coverage of midweek matches across all three divisions.

A normal weekend from next season will see 10 EFL games broadcast live, an increase from the three or four that is usually offered by Sky.

In total, the channel will aim to show every Championship side live at least 24 times while League One and League Two fans can expect their side to be broadcast 20 times per season.

Millwall supporters will therefore see far more of their side on TV with just five weekend fixtures broadcast live in the season that has just concluded, with the last being the 2-0 defeat to Leeds United in March.

Many of next season’s games will be shown on Sky Sports+, a new channel that will not cost anything more to existing Sky Sports customers.

The channel will show other sport but will largely be dedicated to EFL coverage with the capacity to show up to 100 live events shown at the same time, in an expanded version of Sky Sports’ red button offer.

All midweek matches across the EFL’s three divisions will be shown live, while all Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy games will also be televised.

For the first time ever, all opening day fixtures across the EFL will also be shown live with the blackout not being a factor as the Premier League would still be on its summer break.

The 3pm blackout was introduced in the 1960s and meant no game could be shown live on TV between 14:25 to 17:25 on a Saturday in a bid to protect attendances lower down the footballing pyramid.

From next weekend when the blackout is in place, around 26 EFL games will stay at the traditional Saturday 3pm time, up to six matches will be shown in the Saturday lunchtime slot and the rest will be split between Friday night and early Sunday afternoon.

This is all part of the new ELF broadcast deal worth £935m which begins from next season and runs until the end of the 2028-29 season.