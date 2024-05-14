AFTER 46 Championship games, a combined 100 goals scored and conceded, three head coaches, one interim boss, some memorable wins and some painful defeats, Millwall’s season ended last week.

Following their late burst of form, the Lions have wound up only five places and nine points behind what they managed the previous season.

The strong finish engineered by Neil Harris is the biggest positive of a campaign that saw the Lions largely drifting around lower mid-table while struggling to pick up form.

Time to look back and remember the biggest moments of the campaign.

GOAL OF THE SEASON

Ryan Longman’s epic strike against Leicester City last month is the runaway winner in this department. Not only was the effort magnificent and inspired, it was also a crucial goal while Millwall were in the middle of a relegation battle.

But some other goals deserve a special mention. Longman hit a beauty from outside of the box against Rotherham United in September, his first goal for the club. And George Saville struck an outrageous left-footed volley against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in November’s 4-0 win.

Zian Flemming’s best effort this season was his wonderful spin and dipping strike away at Preston North End and Joe Bryan struck a fantastic volley at The Den in January during Millwall’s 3-1 loss to Middlesbrough.

MOMENT OF THE SEASON

Having been somewhat flat in the first half of the season, the atmosphere at The Den came to life suddenly in Millwall’s pulsating 1-0 win over Norwich City under the lights just after Christmas. The away end was also in tremendous form for Harris’ game back in the win at Southampton.

Staying with travelling supporters, it’s hard to forget the way fans turned on Gary Rowett during the 3-1 loss at Norwich on a boiling hot day in Norfolk last August.

On the pitch and one of the best moments of the season happened right at the very beginning when Romain Esse came off the bench to strike his first goal for Millwall on the opening day at Middlesbrough. A special mention too for Shaun Hutchinson’s New Year’s Day winner at Bristol City.

In more serious reflections, John Berylson’s passing last summer has hung over the season so moments like the unveiling of the new ‘John Berylson Way’ road name proved to be particularly moving.

PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Ask 100 Millwall fans who their player of the season is and at least 99 will tell you Ryan Leonard. Arguably one of the most underrated players in the Championship, the 31-year-old plays with an incredible consistency and quality.

Whether he’s in defence or midfield, Leonard often stands out for his poise on the ball, his one-on-one defensive ability and his intelligent reading of the game. He just doesn’t do much wrong.

BEST NEWCOMER

Last season’s summer loan signings Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Ryan Longman have done their reputations no harm at The Den, while Japhet Tanganga has largely been outstanding since joining on a temporary deal in January and probably clinches this award for his incredible impact. It is unsurprising the Lions are trying to pursue the defender on a permanent deal.

In their first proper full seasons in the first-team, there has been many positives for youngsters Romain Esse and Aidomo Emakhu even if they both would have benefitted with more football.

BEST GAME OF THE SEASON

There’s something special about a hard-fought win at The Den and so the 1-0 victories over Norwich and Leicester immediately spring to mind. Millwall probably gave their most comfortable and authoritative performance in the 3-1 win over Cardiff City last month.

From a neutral perspective, October’s 2-2 draw at Watford when Adam Barrett was in caretaker charge was plenty of fun.

WORST GAME OF THE SEASON

There have been a good few games this season completely lacking in any quality, intensity and entertainment, including the 1-0 loss to Cardiff City in December and the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in March, while the cold goalless draw away at Stoke City just before Christmas did not really warrant a highlights package.

In terms of Millwall’s worst performance, it’s a close fight between the abject 2-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers in January or either of the dreadful home defeats against Ipswich Town or Sheffield Wednesday in February that ended Joe Edwards’ reign.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

It is a real shame how it worked out under Edwards, who was dismissed after winning just four of his 18 league games in charge.

There were enough positive signs in his four months at the helm that some Millwall fans have been left convinced he will go on and have a successful coaching career but it just never fully clicked for the 37-year-old after the brilliant form the Lions showed over the festive period.