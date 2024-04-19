MILLWALL boss Neil Harris slammed the decision to scrap FA Cup replays and hit out at the “absolutely ridiculous” football calendar.

The FA announced yesterday that replays in the competition will be a thing of the past from next season onwards.

While the qualifying rounds between non-league teams will still have replays, it will not be included from the first-round onwards when sides from the top four tiers of English football join the competition. This is a change from the current format which had replays up until the fourth-round.

The change was announced as part of a number of tweaks to the domestic footballing calendar including every round of the FA Cup being played on the weekend once again and the Premier League’s winter break being canned.

The FA said their decision regarding replays came “in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions”. The Champions League is being expanded from next season while the Club World Cup will become a 32-team tournament in 2025.

Harris reached the FA Cup final as a player for Millwall in 2004 and as a manager he took the club on memorable cup runs to the latter stages of the tournament in 2017 and 2019.

The Millwall boss did not agree with the decision and believes it comes down the issue of money.

Speaking in his virtual pre-match press conference before the Lions go to Sunderland tomorrow, Harris said: “I don’t blame the FA and I don’t blame the EFL certainly. I’m passionate about the FA Cup – it’s a brilliant competition. I played it in my non-league days and I was unbelievably fortunate to play in the FA Cup final for Millwall.

“It’s the football calendar. It’s absolutely ridiculous. European football is a joke, it’s all about money. And all that’s doing is affecting teams down the pyramid system.

“The Premier League look like they don’t want to share that wealth and don’t want to do the deal with the EFL – that’s a shambles in itself. But that’s not for me to discuss now but as you can tell, I feel quite strongly about it.

“And now we’re going to lose replays and the chance for teams to go away from home, fight tooth and nail to scrape a 0-0 draw and then take it back to their place in a sold-out stadium against a Premier League, Championship, League One or League Two side.

“We’ll get used to it. I’m not going to change it with my words. The football authorities make their rules and IFAB (International Football Association Board) make their refereeing rules which no one understands either. Everyone keeps adapting the game so quickly.

“It’s a bloody good game, it’s been brilliant for centuries. Why change it so quickly?

“Look, we have to get on with it, don’t we? There’s my rant done.”