FOR many Millwall fans, it is a day that stands apart from any other. A game that holds a unique place in the history of their football club and likely will never be matched. When the Lions beat Sunderland on April 4, 2004 to reach the FA Cup final, everyone in football and beyond took notice.

“Little old Millwall doesn’t usually do things like this. It didn’t seem right,” said lifelong Lions fan Donna Connor.

Even by 2004, the latter st