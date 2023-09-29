Welcome to the third edition of the News At Den Fans Panel. Every other week we will be talking to three of the five members, all lifelong Lions fans, to gauge their views on Millwall, football, sport and the world at large. Back for a second week running is university student George, 21, while returning from the first edition is PE Teacher Charlie, 23, and former marketing executive James, also 23.

Charlie

Baring in mind how poor Rotherham were, how encouraged were you by that 3-0 win last week?

I was not convinced by the win. As usual, [Gary] Rowett pulls these results out of nowhere and saves his job but then goes straight back to mediocre again. We were very wasteful, we had a lot of chances, but the only benefit would be that [Zian] Flemming has got off the mark now so hopefully he can push on. But then obviously he missed a penalty against West Brom so, I don’t know, rollercoaster season.

Less positive for Millwall has been this sudden spate of injuries with Matija Sarkic, Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Kevin Nisbet, Murray Wallace and George Honeyman all dealing with or recovering from knocks. Whose absence do you fear the most?

Every team obviously gets injuries and it’s not good. We’ve obviously been hit quite bad recently but it comes down to recruitment. But also you have to look at the squad itself and Rowett has his favourites.

But for me if you’re going to take out Nisbet, why not throw in [Aidomo] Emakhu? I feel like he’s something different, he’s super-quick, he’s good with the ball at his feet. He’s already shown this season that he knows where the goal is even though he usually only plays [limited] minutes. I’d much prefer him playing than [Duncan] Watmore. That’s pretty much all he is, a super-sub, but again we have to look at who we’re bringing in. Everyone that he keeps bringing in comes with half a leg or a muscle injury.

Obviously, injuries are something you can’t control but look at it with like [Mason] Bennett. It was just reoccurring, reoccurring. Same with [Ryan] Leonard, I feel like he’s top three consistent in our squad but again how long can he last this season? He normally picks up a few injuries.

A good few of the new signings have had very decent starts. Who’s impressed you so far?

Out of all the signings, I am honestly so impressed with Casper De Norre. I saw a few of the fans on Twitter still unsure of him, think he’s a bit mediocre. It’s hard with the fanbase but honestly I think he’s levels above what we’ve had. His quality just shows, especially the last two games.

He throws himself on the line, his passing is great, he wants to get forward, he actually goes forward, unlike the rest of our midfielders who go sideways or back to [Jake] Cooper and he kicks it out of play. But yeah I feel like Casper De Norre is the real deal.

That 0-8 home defeat for Sheffield United against Newcastle got me thinking about embarrassing losses. What heavy Millwall defeat stung the most from the past?

The worst defeat I’ve ever seen down Millwall myself was 2010. We lost 6-1 to Watford [in a game that saw Millwall’s 10-month unbeaten home run come to an end] and I remember asking my dad to leave the game and he told me ‘we don’t leave games early.’ And even to this day I’ve still never left a game early apart from this season when we lost 3-0 to Leeds…

But yeah 6-1 was embarrassing.

We’ve seen the return of the Champions League over the last week. Who do you think will win it this season?

That’s a tough one. Obviously I don’t support any of the clubs from the Prem but you always want a Prem team to win it. Man City are just winning everything anyway so I feel like it doesn’t matter if they win it again, so I guess I’ll say City.

Arsenal fans are probably the most deluded fans in the world. They are the hardest fanbase to ever have a conversation with because they think all their players are the best in the world. But yeah I’d probably just say City because I don’t really care, I just want to watch the football really.

Prediction for Saturday: Millwall 1-0 Swansea City

George

Let’s go back a couple of weeks. How painful was that loss against Leeds United and, given Millwall were at home, to what extent can you just say ‘this is an ex-Prem team with so much expensive talent on the pitch – it is what it is, let move on’?

I was disappointed. I’ll be honest I didn’t actually go, it was the first home game I missed in well over a season. But in the end I was quite glad I didn’t go because Leeds at home is usually the big one. We always look out for it on the calendar because we always beat them. In previous seasons, we’ve got a track record where we upset them especially at home but it just wasn’t to be unfortunately.

If you look at the two squads – Leeds have come done from the Prem and their striker [Georginio] Rutter was obviously bought for a lot of money [fee rising to £36million]. They’ve got a good team. From what I’ve heard we actually weren’t that bad, Leeds were just better than us. But I was disappointed with the result and we were on a massive downer. I think a lot of people started turning on the manager from that point onwards but since then we’ve got a good win against Rotherham and a half-decent point against West Brom so I’m not too sure.

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in goal due to the injury to Matija Sarkic. Describe to me just how good he was at his peak?

He’s probably the best shot-stopper I’ve ever seen at Millwall. I’m obviously from the more younger generation so I grew up mainly with David Forde in goal and after him it was Jordan Archer – I had mixed opinions on Jordan Archer – and then we had Bart Bialkowski.

For those two seasons where he deservedly won player of the season he was unbelievable. I remember one save he made at Cardiff away when he sort of tipped it around the post, I think it was Lee Tomlin’s shot. It’s a shame we didn’t have him in his younger years really. Imagine if we had him in goal for four, five years before then. I think he is starting to slow down quickly. His knees have gone quite clearly and his distribution with his feet have never been particularly very good. But as a shot-stopper he’s certainly one of the best I’ve seen at Millwall and one of the best in the league over the last three, maybe four, seasons.

Judging by social media, some fans are already not convinced by Allan Campbell after his three starts in a row for Millwall. What have you made of him so far and when is fair to start judging a new player?

For me, he doesn’t look fit. The first game he played he came on away at Birmingham and he didn’t do too much. The Leeds game was the second game he played and to me he doesn’t look fit. A big reason for that was that he wasn’t playing much for Luton this season. I’m not sure what he was like in pre-season, I’m not if he was getting many minutes.

But listen he’s a good player. From what I’ve heard anyway, I think he’s a Millwall-type player. He likes to get stuck in. Technically, he’s not bad either. I just think it will take him time. The Rotherham and West Brom games you could see an improvement there and I think he only will get better as the games come along. He just needs more games, more minutes and we might see a very good footballer in Allan Campbell.

Let me ask you about events at another club in London: Chelsea. How is it possible to spend so much money and get worse? Can you remember a more damaging first year in sports ownership than Todd Boehly’s reign?

I think Chelsea fans are in denial a little bit about their ownership. They’ve got Todd Boehly there, he’s an American and he’s come in and he’s splashed all this money – a £150m on this player, £130m there – and I think Chelsea fans are used to instant success.

So under Roman Abramovich, they’ll get a new manager in like Thomas Tuchel, where they won the Champions League. They’re always expecting consistent success. But I think this time around, especially under [Mauricio] Pochettino, they have to be patient. They’ve gone out and spent loads of money on young players so it’s not all going to click just like that.

Even so, I’m looking at the Chelsea bench and considering how much they spent – and yes they have injuries – and I still think ‘how have you spent all this money and yet you have four unheard and unproven 18, 19-year-olds on the bench?’ It’s mind-blowing.

Plenty of other sport going on at the moment with the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup in golf, the Rugby World Cup in full flow and Joe Joyce suffering another brutal defeat at the hands of Zhilei Zhang. What’s caught your eye in sport outside of football this week?

I watched a little bit of boxing and caught the Joe Joyce fight at the weekend and he lost it again. It was obviously disappointing because I quite like Joe Joyce. I’m looking forward to the Tyson Fury fight [against Francis Ngannou]. I mean he’s going to win, let’s have it right, he’s going to win and hopefully once he beats the geezer hopefully he fights Oleksandr Usyk.

Prediction for Saturday: Millwall 1-0 Swansea

James

What did you make of that goalless draw at West Brom?

I’d say it was quite a good point. I know we won there a few years ago but it’s quite a good, strong point as they’re a tough team to beat. We missed a penalty so maybe we could have scored that but they hit the bar so maybe a point is a fair result.

They used to be a Premiership team not that long ago so before the game I would’ve happily taken a point.

What are you making of Casper De Norre so far?

I watched him at the Rotherham game and he was really good. Almost scored as well. He looks to be a solid player and by December I’m sure he’ll have the same impact that [Zian] Flemming had for us last season.

It’s going to be a big few months for Bartosz Bialkowski while he fills in for Matija Sarkic. How confident are you that he can return to the player that, not long ago, was voted the Lions’ player of the season twice?

I’m sure he will with a run of games under his belt, I’m sure he’ll be back to his old ways.

He was really good and he got the joint most clean sheets in the league along with another keeper [David Raya in the 2019/20 season after both kept 16 clean sheets each]. So I’m sure once he gets a few more games under his belt he’ll be back to his old self.

We’ve seen how much Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley have been struggling since their Premier League promotions. Do their issues in any way make you a bit worried about the prospect of Millwall going up?

Potentially but we don’t know until we get there. Of course, I would take us to get promoted. We don’t know until we get there – if we could get promoted then absolutely and we just have to see how well we fare against the other teams.

I think just to get to the Prem would be an achievement in itself. Luton went up last season – and I know they are struggling – but for all their fans they wanted it just to experience it.

I asked Gary Rowett earlier this week if this was his strongest Millwall squad since he arrived in October 2019. What do you think?

Last season’s squad was strong but obviously we have got a few more additions this season.

I’ve been going down [to The Den] since 2008, 2009 and I would say this is probably this is one of the best sides we’ve had in years, for like the football we play.

We had good sides in League One but in the Championship it’s more competitive. In League One we’d be winning most weeks with [Steve] Morison and [Lee] Gregory but now we have a good side that can actually compete at a higher level. Relative to the league, I think we’ve got a really strong squad.

Prediction for Saturday: Millwall 1-0 Swansea City

By correctly predicting that Birmingham vs. Millwall would finish 1-1, George flew to the top of the leaderboard after just one prediction. Joe guessed the game would finish 0-0, giving himself his first point.

You get three points for guessing the right scoreline, one point if you only correct the right result (ie win, lose or draw) and zero points if you get the wrong result. There are no bonus points for correcting the right goalscorer.