Welcome to another edition of the News At Den Fans Panel. Every few weeks we will be talking to some of our seven members, all lifelong Lions fans, to gauge their views on Millwall, football, sport and the world at large. Joining us this week are business analyst Joe, 34 and university student George, 21.

Joe

It was an extraordinary day at Millwall a couple of weeks ago as CEO Steve Kavanagh, Head of Recruitment and Football Operations Alex Aldridge and Chief Operating Officer Billy Taylor all left the club. Why do you think this has happened now?

I think there are differing reasons for all three departures and judging by the timing of their replacements being announced this has been in the works for some months now.

The decisions for Steve Kavanagh and Billy Taylor to vacate their positions was somewhat surprising, however, the decision to part company with Alex Aldridge didn’t come as a huge surprise to me.

Although the complexities of being Head of Recruitment at a football team are not lost on me and getting players in and out the door is obviously hugely challenging, I do feel the signings we have made in the past few seasons have lacked quality.

Although, I don’t feel the majority of the signings he has overseen are bad per se, it does feel like the central criteria when signing a player for Millwall is ‘must work hard’ when in reality that should be a minimum requirement of any player – looking at our squad now, we lack technical ability and pace – which is why we do not retain the ball well enough and create more opportunities in front of goal.

We also haven’t seen any return on investment of the signings that have been made, you could argue the case that Zian Flemming could be sold for a good profit but he would exception as opposed to the rule.

It feels like James Berylson is ushering in a new era for the football club, and he wants to do it his own way with his own hires.

What will Steve Kavanagh’s legacy at Millwall be? How will he be remembered after eight years in his job?

I think Steve Kavanagh should be remembered fondly by the football club – he helped bring a long period of stability to a football club that was yo-yoing between the Championship and League One for many years and that should never be overlooked. When you hear any football financier such as Kevin Maguire speak, they’ll often comment that Millwall are a well-run club.

Okay, this isn’t the sexist label to have thrown at your football club, but in a world of transfer hyperbole and mad-cat owners throwing money at clubs in the vague hope of reaching the Premier League, only to end up in the situation Reading are in – sustainability and gradual progression should not be dismissed.

We must remember the off-field progression we have made too – the news last week of securing the long-term future at The Den by signing a 999-year lease should always be remembered and how instrumental he was in that process and let us not forget we have planning permission to build a new training facility which will really take us forward.

The cynic in me wonders with these foundations in place, are we now one of the most attractive propositions for potential for investors?

What did you think of Shaun Hutchinson’s exit and how will you remember his time at Millwall?

Shaun Hutchinson should be remembered as a pillar of strength and consistency when has been available for us. His commanding presence in the defence, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills, has significantly contributed to the team’s strong performances in recent years. He has scored many important goals for us, mainly against teams situated in Bristol!

I would have liked to have seen him stay for at least one more season, I know he has had his injury problems this season but when he plays, he leads by example, and you feel he is a standard bearer within the dressing room. We have had a season of change and upheaval; I would like to have seen a character like Shuan Hutchinson stay to help bring some stability.

I wish him the best of luck for the future.

And looking beyond Millwall, Premier League clubs are set to vote on getting rid of VAR next month. Do you think VAR has made football better?

A lot of the discourse that surrounds VAR is dependent on whether the decision has gone either for you or against you and not if the decision is wrong or right.

For me, it depends on what you’re looking for VAR to do – If you want more accurate decisions making in the game, then yes, it makes the football better as it removes any ambiguity and overtime it has proven to work.

If you are looking for VAR to enhance the viewing experience of watching a football match – then no, VAR absolutely does not do that. The main issue from a consumerist point of view is we are continuously out of the loop with the VAR checks that are being completed and the time it takes to complete the checks is farcical.

It’s hard to improve the experience for those in the stadiums but for viewers at home watching a game, to be able to hear the ongoing review from Stockley Park, I think, would add a new dimension to the viewing experience.

I didn’t foresee “good process, lads, good process” becoming part of the footballing lexicon this season.

George

How are you feeling about the major departures from the boardroom at Millwall?

Certainly a huge clear out and rebuild is happening and in my opinion it certainly was needed. It could be a scenario of ‘careful what we wish for’, however I like the sense of new direction. I think the recruitment over the past few years as well as the transfer strategy is all wrong. Big changes, hopefully it pays dividends.

Were you surprised by the news of Shaun Hutchinson’s departure? How will you remember his time at Millwall?

I wasn’t shocked about Hutchinson’s departure as at 33 he isn’t getting any younger. A brilliant servant for the football club, club captain through a largely successful period for the football club. Scored some crucial goals in big games too. I wish the club gave him a better send off than just a Twitter post!

Give me your biggest positive and the biggest negative from Millwall’s 2023-24 season

The biggest positive from a poor season firstly has to be survival. We comfortably finished in 13th come the final day, however for large parts of the campaign we were in a relegation scrap. The signing of Japhet Tanganga in January was a fantastic coup. I also think the attendances we’ve been getting at The Den this year has been impressive, consistent sell-outs all season, never seen it before!

The biggest negative for me, was the incoming and departure of Joe Edwards. We all wanted it to work for him, a young coach in the game trying to implement his style of football, into a club and group of players who didn’t know how to ‘play’. It didn’t work out for both parties as it took us backwards, however I wish him well in the future.

Spurs fans have received plenty of criticism after some were open about wanting their side to lose to Man City last week due to the knock-on effect it would have to rivals Arsenal. Do you have sympathy with those supporters wanting their own team to lose? Is there any scenario in which you’d want Millwall to lose?

There will never been a scenario in this world where I’d want Millwall to lose! I understand the Spurs point of view, nobody will remember that Spurs finished 4th/5th, but everyone will remember that they won their rivals Arsenal the league. Not a proper supporter if you don’t want to see your team win 100% of the time however!