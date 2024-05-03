ALMOST a year ago, Gary Rowett was leading Millwall into a final day showdown in the fight for the Championship play-offs positions.

But now the ex-Lions boss faces a situation far more perilous as he bids to stop Birmingham City sliding into the third-tier for the first time since 1995.

That is one of many storylines that will play out on the final day of the Championship where there is still uncertainty over automatic promotion, a play-off place and one relegation spot.

Even a Millwall side situated in mid-table could still make up or lose several league places.

Here is everything at play on the final day of the Championship.

Promotion

Ipswich Town vs. Huddersfield Town – 12.30pm

Leeds United vs. Southampton – 12.30pm

Leicester City sealed promotion last Friday when Leeds United lost at Queens Park Rangers before the Foxes then claimed the title on Monday night when they won at Preston North End.

It means it all comes down to Ipswich Town and Leeds for second spot after a memorable and absorbing fight at the top of the division.

That loss at Loftus Road has left Leeds at a serious disadvantage and they now have to beat fourth-placed Southampton and hope that Ipswich lose at home against a Huddersfield Town side who are essentially already relegated on goal difference.

It’s been an extraordinary couple of years at Portman Road and if they were to fail to go up tomorrow, it would be a huge shock. A draw would be enough for Kieran McKenna’s team to be the first to achieve back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League since Norwich City in 2011.

Play-offs

Birmingham City vs. Norwich City – 12.30pm

West Bromwich Albion vs. Preston North End – 12.30pm

Plymouth Argyle vs. Hull City – 12.30pm

West Brom have looked safe in fifth for many weeks but one win in seven and three defeats in a row heading into the final day mean they could fall out of the play-offs altogether.

They have the most favourable final day fixture against a Preston side trying to finish in the top half. Meanwhile, Norwich and Hull are both away at teams battling relegation. Goal difference should be enough to keep David Wagner’s side in the top six while Hull need to win and hope West Brom lose to have a chance.

Relegation

Ipswich Town vs. Huddersfield Town – 12.30pm

Birmingham City vs. Norwich City – 12.30pm

Plymouth Argyle vs. Hull City – 12.30pm

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday – 12.30pm

Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers – 12.30pm

Huddersfield’s appalling goal difference means there is a 99.9 per cent chance they will be playing in League One next season but it is up for grabs elsewhere.

Rowett’s Birmingham have to beat Norwich to put the cat amongst the pigeons while Plymouth’s late defeat at Millwall last week means they have left themselves in an uncomfortable position at Home Park. Argyle have not spent a single day in the bottom three all season but may need to beat Hull to keep it that way.

A point at Sunderland will be enough for Sheffield Wednesday to complete their great escape while it will take an unfortunate cocktail of scorelines for Blackburn to go down. They will have to hope Leicester’s squad are still nursing a hangover from their promotion celebrations.

Best of the Rest

Millwall could finish as high as 13th but could also slip below Stoke City and into 18th if they’re not careful.

They will need to beat Swansea City and hope that Watford and Sunderland slip up elsewhere.

In any case, the Lions are set for their lowest league position in five years since ending up 21st in the 2018-19 season.