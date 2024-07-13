A KNOCK kept Zian Flemming out of Millwall’s goalless draw at Gillingham, Neil Harris has revealed.

The Dutchman was one of a few senior names missing at Priestfield Stadium this afternoon with Billy Mitchell and new signings Japhet Tanganga and Macaulay Langstaff also absent.

Harris expects the 25-year-old to be back soon.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw, he said: “Zian’s had a knock throughout the week so today just wasn’t worth the risk. Zian was back in training yesterday with the group and today at the training ground with Japhet and Macaulay, it was a session with some under-21 players.

“They’ll be back in full training on Monday.”

Lukas Jensen made his first appearance for Millwall. Image: Millwall FC

New goalkeeper Lukas Jensen had little to do in the first half before he was subbed off for a trialist, who Harris referred only to as “Jordan”.

Asked if he wanted his new Danish keeper to have more to do on his non-competitive debut, Harris said: “No, not at all. He gets tested every day in training and he’s only been here a couple of days. And today we didn’t want him to kick too many balls, we didn’t want him to have too much to do, we didn’t want him to get injured.

“At the moment we have Connal Trueman and three under-21 goalkeepers all injured. We’re just really short of players in the goalkeeping department, which is why Jordan was in to have a look at us and we could look at him.

“I was delighted he didn’t have too much to do.”