THREE of Millwall’s early season Championship games have had their kick-off time moved to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Lions’ opening day clash against Watford was already billed for a televised 12.30pm kick-off on the opening weekend of the season but now three further matches have been scheduled for broadcast.

Millwall’s third game of the season, a trip to Hull City on Saturday August 24, will now take place at 12.30pm and will be shown live on new channel Sky Sports+.

Millwall’s last live game of last season was against Leicester when Ryan Longman memorably struck the winner. Image: Millwall FC

The home match against Luton Town on Saturday September 14 will also be live, with kick-off at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Football.

The Lions will then return to Sky Sports+ for another early kick-off against London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Saturday 21 September.

A bumper new TV deal Sky Sports agreed with the EFL means all 72 clubs will be shown live more often this season.

In order to swerve the 3pm blackout, games will be moved to earlier or later on Saturdays or to other days across the footballing weekend. Sky have also introduced a new channel, Sky Sports+, which will give fans the option to view one of a number of games happening at the same time.

Millwall’s opening six league games (televised games in bold)