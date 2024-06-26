AFTER 97 days of no competitive football, Millwall will finally be back in action on August 10.

It is Watford up first as head coach Neil Harris looks to begin the new campaign on a high. The 46-year-old oversaw a dramatic turnaround in form in the thirteen games he oversaw last season, leading the Lions to eight wins.

But the 2024-25 season will present a whole new challenge and fans will expect a more competitive campaign after last season’s underwhelming thirteenth-place finish.

–

Full Millwall Championship Fixture List

*Subject to change for TV

August 10: Watford (Home)

August 17: Bristol City (Away)

August 24: Hull City (A)

August 31: Sheffield Wednesday (H)

–

September 14: Luton Town (H)

September 21: Queens Park Rangers (A)

September 28: Preston North End (H)

–

October 1: Cardiff City (A)

October 5: West Bromwich Albion (A)

October 19: Derby County (H)

October 23: Plymouth Argyle (H)

October 26: Swansea City (A)

–

November 2: Burnley (H)

November 5: Leeds United (H)

November 9: Stoke City (A)

November 23: Sunderland (H)

November 27: Portsmouth (A)

November 30: Oxford United (A)

–

December 7: Coventry City (H)

December 10: Sheffield United (H)

December 14: Middlesbrough (A)

December 21: Blackburn Rovers (H)

December 26: Norwich City (A)

December 29: Coventry City (A)

–

January 1: Oxford United (H)

January 4: Sheffield Wednesday (A)

January 18: Hull City (H)

January 21: Cardiff City (H)

January 25: Luton Town (A)

–

February 1: Queens Park Rangers (H)

February 8: Preston North End (A)

February 11: Plymouth Argyle (A)

February 15: West Bromwich Albion (H)

February 22: Derby County (A)

–

March 1: Bristol City (H)

March 8: Watford (A)

March 12: Leeds United (A)

March 15: Stoke City (H)

March 29: Sunderland (A)

–

April 5: Portsmouth (H)

April 8: Sheffield United (A)

April 12: Middlesbrough (H)

April 18: Blackburn Rovers (A)

April 21: Norwich City (H)

April 26: Swansea City (H)

–

May 3: Burnley (A)