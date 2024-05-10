STEVE Gallen will be Millwall’s new Director of Football, the club have announced.

The 50-year-old previously held the DOF position at Charlton Athletic during his six-year stay at The Valley.

He left the Addicks in August 2023 to assist Lee Bowyer’s management of Montserrat, a Caribbean island with a population of less than 5,000.

Gallen also spent two decades at Queens Park Rangers earlier in his career in various roles.

He will now assist first-team head coach Neil Harris during the summer window as Millwall turn their attention to transfers now the season has ended.

Gallen’s arrival was confirmed less than an hour after the departures of Chief Executive Steve Kavanagh, Head of Recruitment Alex Aldridge and Chief Operating Officer Billy Taylor.