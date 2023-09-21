GARY Rowett has weighed-up his midfield options as he revealed the “gamble” he took in his line-up against Rotherham United.

The Millwall boss played a midfield of Casper De Norre, Allan Campbell and Zian Flemming for the first time this season, with the trio linking well and with great effect.

It was the first time since February – and only the second time this calendar year – that both Billy Mitchell and George Saville have been absent from a Lions starting line-up. They were on the bench.

Speaking after the 3-0 win, Rowett said: “I think we played a bit more of a flexible three. I think Casper sat, Allan just sort of goes in between a little bit and then Zian has a bit more licence to go and get forward. And I thought Allan looked a bit more match ready tonight and I thought we saw a better performance from him and it’s going to take a little bit of time to get those minutes. But we’ve got good players.

“Billy missed out tonight and I just felt it was a game to add a little bit more attacking quality and that meant my gamble really was to sit Casper rather than Billy and see if he can get on the ball a little bit more. I thought he was excellent in that respect – I thought he dictated the pace and tempo for us with his switches of play and his ability to build possession.

“We’ve got good options in there. We’ve got Rom [Romain Esse] who can play really effectively in there. I thought even tonight after 10-15 minutes I thought it would be a good game for Rom in there but again we had to make some changes through injury and players not quite getting through [the 90 minutes physically] so difficult to affect it again too much late on.

“I’ve said it before – we’ve got a good squad. It’s a thin squad because we’ve got injuries. I could really do without Nisbet being out. But that’s what the squad is for.

“If Joe Bryan is not available, Longman comes in and has to reach the same level to stay in the team. If Brooke [Norton-Cuffy] is not available, Danny [McNamara] has to go back into the team and do exactly the same and that’s what the squad is about.”