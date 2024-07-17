GEORGE Saville and Aidomo Emakhu both scored as Millwall beat Charlton 2-0 in a behind closed doors friendly.

The match was split into three 30-minute chunks and featured new signings Lukas Jensen and Macaulay Langstaff. Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet were partnered together for the match at Calmont Road.

Saville scored after 10 minutes with a long-range strike, according to Millwall’s website, with Duncan Watmore, Tom Leahy and Niino Adom-Malaki all coming close to doubling the lead throughout the game.

Aidomo Emakhu was unlucky not to score against Gillingham on Saturday. Image: Millwall FC

Emakhu, who hit the crossbar against both Bromley and Gillingham last week, then made it 2-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Yesterday’s clash was the second of four behind closed doors games Millwall will play this summer. They go to Reading on Friday before taking on Colchester United at the end of the month once they have returned from their warm weather training camp in Spain.

Last year, Millwall and Charlton met in a friendly with fans present at The Den which ended in a 2-2 draw.