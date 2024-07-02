GEORGE Saville is confident Millwall players will “pick each other up” as the squad tries to come to terms with the sudden passing of team-mate Matija Sarkic.

The goalkeeper died last month at the age of just 26 after spending almost a year at The Den, leaving the club in mourning.

Players posted individual tributes on Millwall’s club website prior to their return to training last week.

Saville, 31, told our paper that he and his team-mates would have to support each other and allow themselves time to heal.

George Saville has made 192 Millwall appearances

The midfielder told NewsAtDen: “It was heart-breaking for all of us, especially his family. His wife Phoebe, his brother and the rest of his family have to live with that everyday which is really tough and it’s sad for us. It hit home when you come back to the training ground.

“It’s going to be a tough period and it will just take some time. They say time is the healer so we just have to get each other through it and be there for each other.

“No one can prepare you for things like this. You don’t know how to handle grief and death, it just happens out of the blue. There’s no right or wrong in how you handle it, it’s just about how you get through it.

“Everyone has been great and been there for whose needed it the most. Some days you’re feeling it more than others and it’s going to be like that for some time. It’s just about people that can cope with it better than others putting their arms around them. We’ll just pick each other up and it’s good to be open and honest on how you’re feeling to help each other try to get through.”

The impact Sarkic made on his team-mates is clear and Saville said none of the players will forget his presence.

He added: “He’ll be remembered as happy, polite and well-mannered. He had so much about him and brought so much warmth to the room. He was smiling everyday, he worked hard every day and what’s really sad is I feel that he was getting himself into a really good place, on and off the pitch.

“I’ve seen him grow in the 12 months and come on leaps and bounds in that time. To be snatched at such a young age is just cruel.

“He’ll be remembered fondly by all of us. He had so many qualities and so many positives about him.”

Saville is among the most senior players in the Lions’ dressing room and is closing in on 200 Millwall appearances. His seniority could be an even bigger factor next season given the departures of club captain Shaun Hutchinson and experienced goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

But Saville, fresh after a summer break away with his family, said he does not feel any additional pressure to be a leader for the other players.

He said: “No different for me and what I’m doing. I’ll always just try to lead by example, try and be a voice to guide some players and show my knowledge and experience. Wherever I can help, I’ve always done that. So no change from me.

“Losing the likes of Hutchy is a big loss for the dressing room. It’s not just about the eleven players who play on the Saturday, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people just don’t see. You need the players on the pitch but you need players like Hutchy at your football club, in my opinion. And you need a good core behind the squad because it’s a long season and you know what the Championship is like. It’s relentless.

“He’s a big loss [but] I’m sure there will be players coming in in the next few weeks.”