YOUNG goalkeeper Dillon Addai could find himself in between the sticks for Millwall’s opening friendly as the Lions look towards their youth ranks.

An ankle injury to Connal Trueman, who is the club’s only current senior keeper, means an opportunity has emerged for an unfamiliar face to steal the limelight.

NewsAtDen understands that Addai was in goal for the behind closed doors game against Bromley on Tuesday. He will be hoping to get the nod for the trip to Gillingham on Saturday, the Lions’ first friendly in front of fans.

Dillon Addai went out on loan twice last season from Millwall Under-21s. Image: Millwall FC

The 19-year-old spent parts of last season on loan at non-league sides Erith & Belvedere and Hayes & Yeading. At Erith, the youngster was sent off on his debut but is said to have bounced back and enjoyed a strong campaign at both clubs after.

For reasons beyond Millwall’s control, the club find themselves short on first-team goalkeepers with the Championship season now just a month away.

Last season’s no.1 goalkeeper Matija Sarkic tragically passed away last month. Experienced keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who was on the bench for much of the 2023-24 campaign, was released at the end of May after making 169 appearances for the Lions.

Trueman has yet to make his competitive debut for Millwall and would have been hoping to put his name in the frame for the no.1 spot before an unfortunately-timed issue with his ankle left him on the sidelines for two months.

The Lions have been linked to Lincoln City’s first-choice keeper Lukas Jensen in recent days.