LEE Gregory is heading back to Mansfield Town for a second spell after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Millwall striker struggled for football in his final year at Hillsborough during a season that saw the Owls make an incredible escape from relegation.

He would make just 13 league appearances and his only goal came in the opening game of the season against Southampton.

The 35-year-old has now rejoined Mansfield on a one-year deal after leaving the club in 2011.

The Stags have been promoted out of League Two alongside Wrexham and Stockport County and will be looking to kick on in the third-tier next season.

League One is a division that Gregory knows well having scored 61 goals across 152 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall. He helped the Lions to two play-off finals in 2016 and 2017, with the latter seeing them promoted after beating Bradford City 1-0 at Wembley.

The forward was at The Den between 2014 and 2019 and hit 76 goals during his 238 appearances for the Lions. He won the player of the season award for his performances in the 2018-19 season.

After the deal was announced, Gregory told Mansfield’s website: “It’s a club on the up. It’s a perfect fit for me, with location factored in too, as well as hearing about the manager and how well he treats his players.

“I’m an aggressive forward who likes to get the ball in the box and score goals.

“Every game is tough in this league and it’ll be about being consistent week in, week out in order for us to do well.”