WES Harding and Jamaica have stumbled out of the Copa America after losing all three of their group games.

After losing their first game 1-0 to Mexico, a 3-1 defeat to Ecuador and 3-0 defeat to Venezuela followed.

Harding did not feature in either of the first two games but did start and get 67 minutes under his belt in the final match of the group.

It is his first professional appearance since February when he was subbed off at half-time during Millwall’s 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town.

With Shaun Hutchinson released and Japhet Tanganga’s loan spell ending, Harding will look to force his way back into the Lions’ defence once he arrives at pre-season training.

Last season, he made 26 appearances for Millwall after arriving as a free agent in the summer of 2023.