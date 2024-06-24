WES Harding was left on the bench as Jamaica fell to defeat against Mexico in their opening Copa America game.

The Millwall defender was called up by his country for the tournament earlier this month but they now have work to do to get out of a group that also contains Venezuela and Ecuador.

Mexico’s winner came after 69 minutes courtesy of Gerardo Arteaga.

Wes Harding’s last Millwall appearance came in mid-February

Jamaica opted for a back three formation with a defence that included familiar names, including Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock and Coventry City’s Joel Latibeaudiere.

But a side that also included former Leicester City star Demarai Gray, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio and Coventry’s Kasey Palmer could not find a way around Mexico.

Jamaica will be looking to get back on track when they play Ecuador on Wednesday.

Harding will miss the beginning of Millwall’s pre-season training, which also begins on Wednesday, due to his international commitments. He will be hoping for some game time having not played professional football at club level since Valentine’s Day.