NEIL Harris has rejected reports claiming that Tom Bradshaw could depart Millwall.

Rumours have surfaced in the last week that the Welsh striker, 31, had been attracting interest from League One Wrexham.

Bradshaw has been at Millwall since 2018 and has scored 44 goals in 198 games.

Harris insisted that, despite the rumours and the recent arrival of goal machine Macauley Langstaff, Bradshaw still had a big role to play.

Neil Harris has slapped down rumours surrounding one of his strikers. Image: Millwall FC

Speaking at a virtual press conference, the Lions boss said: “Tom’s going to be here. There’s been a lot of press around Tom but no substance whatsoever. So I’ll just make that very clear to you guys that all press elements seem to want to write something about Tom Bradshaw but there’s absolutely no substance whatsoever to it.

“Bradders has a huge part to play at this football club. He’s a senior statesman of the centre forward line at present and he’s got a huge role to play with us. He’s a great personality, good leadership skills. He’s infectious, he’s got energy still even as he’s getting older. So he’s not quite as quick as he used to be but he’s got great energy and desire and on the training pitch he has great knowledge of how to be a Millwall number nine. And that’s vital for us.

“From the start of games he’ll be vital for us [and] off the bench. What’s important for me – and we saw it at the end of last season – by hook or by crook we found a way to win eight out of 13 games last year. But we pretty much did it with a half-fit Michael Obafemi in the first eight or nine games before Mikey got up to speed to play well in the last few games for us. Before Tom and Kevin [Nisbet] came back and shared some minutes at the end of the season.

“What that shows is that you need goals in your front line and you need options.”