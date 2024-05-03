NEIL Harris has refused to be drawn into discussion on whether or not he will stay at Millwall beyond next season.

The 46-year-old head coach arrived in February for his second stint in charge and has led the Lions to 23 points from 12 games to prevent relegation into League One.

Harris contract ends at the end of next season and he was questioned whether the short-term nature of his deal concerned him.

Speaking at his final pre-match press conference of the season, the Lions head coach said: “No, no and no. It doesn’t concern me. I’m more than happy. It’s not about me, it’s about the football club. I’m here as part of the football club to help them move forward. The club comes first.

“I help the recruitment team recruit players that are good for the football club. I know what a Millwall player looks like.

“I’m here to help for a period of time, short or medium term, and to lead the club into a much better place than when I walked into the building and I’m really going to enjoy doing it. I’ve loved it so far and I’m going to carry on enjoying it.”

When he was pressed on the issue, Harris said: “It’s not a discussion for now. I’ve said what I’ve needed to say.”

The Lions boss also revealed that Bartosz Bialkowski would play no part in tomorrow’s game away at Swansea City.

Millwall announced the goalkeeper was leaving The Den after nearly five years last week and he bid farewell to fans and teammates after the win over Plymouth Argyle in the final game home of the season.

Harris said: “One thing I want to make clear: Bart won’t be involved this weekend hence why we put the statement out last weekend for his last game.

“Bart might travel with the group but he’s not going to be involved from the start or off the bench this weekend.”

The news means Bialkowski will end his Lions career with 169 appearances, with his final outing coming in December’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.