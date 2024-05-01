NEIL Harris has been impressed with Casper De Norre’s form – but admits the midfielder is a “frustrated” man due to his lack of football.

The Belgian has started the last two games after Billy Mitchell was too sick to travel to Sunderland and was left out of the squad.

De Norre took his place for the win at the Stadium of Light and stayed in the team for last Saturday’s victory over Plymouth Argyle, when he was awarded Millwall’s man of the match accolade for a dynamic midfield display.

It’s been a strange debut season in England for the 27-year-old who arrived last summer from Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

He was arguably Millwall’s best player during the first half of the campaign and started 13 games in a row between September and November.

But he then fell victim to a serious calf injury that kept him out until the turn of the year.

Amid Millwall’s multiple managerial changes, De Norre has only started six games in 2024.

Asked about the midfielder’s progress on the pitch, Lions boss Harris said: “I can only judge off a very small sample. He played at Rotherham, he came back out the team after Rotherham because George Saville and Billy Mitchell had been exceptional as a pairing and individually as well.

“I put him back in because Billy wasn’t well back at Sunderland and Casper was excellent. And it just felt I didn’t need to take the risk of bringing Billy back in. I’m pleased I didn’t take the risk as it wouldn’t have been fair on Billy but also Casper deserved to play because of his strong performance at Sunderland and I thought he was excellent again on Saturday.

“Casper’s been frustrated. He’s a really, really good man and I’ve had some really good conversations with him. And he just wants to play.

“So I’m really pleased he’s played the last two games, he’s now started three out of the 12 games. So yes he would like play more but at least he’s had the starts and impacted most games, off the bench as well.

“Casper’s a fine example of however good I might think Casper is and how excited I am about working with him in the future, if players are playing well in front of you, you have to be patient.

“I’ve talked about what a good centre-half Shaun Hutchinson and what a good player he’s been for me and the football club, he’s had to be patient because Japhet Tanganga and Jake Cooper have been phenomenal.”