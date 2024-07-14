NEIL Harris fancies England to claim silverware for the first time since 1966 ahead of tonight’s Euros final against Spain.

The Three Lions have reached back-to-back finals in this competition but three years ago lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

England fans will be hoping for a different outcome this time around when the entire country comes to a standstill for the game at 8pm tonight.

Millwall head coach Harris is optimistic. He said: “It’s brilliant. Yes it was a slow start by us in the tournament, we’ve gotten better and better as it’s gone along. I thought we were fantastic against Holland the other night in a huge, vital game. I thought the players looked confident, I thought Gareth tactically got it right and got the subs right, and we now have to put our faith completely in Gareth and the boys.

“This is our opportunity – our third or fourth one in a short space of time – to finally win a major tournament since 66′. We are the underdogs against Spain, they’ve been exceptional and have some really good players.

“I was convinced we’d beat Holland, I thought they were perfect for us the other night. And it turned out to be the case – we should have been out of sight by half-time.

“I think Spain’s a good opponent for us as well. I do fancy our chances. It’ll be a real tight game but I do fancy our chances.”