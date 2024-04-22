NEIL Harris paid tribute to Millwall fans after they roared the club over the line at Sunderland.

Saturday’s win at the Stadium of Light has secured the Lions’ Championship safety with two games to go.

Supporters have had to stand firm amid a turbulent campaign for Millwall which has witnessed a litany of damaging defeats, late losses and multiple managerial changes.

But Harris credited fans with helping to keep the club together during one of the most challenging seasons in recent years.

Asked about the Lions staying unified, he told Millwall TV: “That starts with the 700 odd that come away to Sunderland today, thank you.

“Thank you to the 3,000 that turned up to Southampton for my first game and to everyone who comes to every game of football.

“This football club has been built on that camaraderie and togetherness. That will never change. I don’t care whether we’ve got 20,000 that live in Bermondsey or if they come from abroad. Our football club is built on one thing and that’s togetherness.

“This football club always goes through cycles. It’s a fact. The fan base knows it, I know it from my time spent as a player, manager and head coach now. The cycle was moving when I came in and we’ve managed to stem that.

“We can’t step backwards next season. We need to step forward as a football club. I’m here for a period of time to try and help move it forward and drive standards.

“The short-term goal was to stay in the division – we’ve done that – the mid-term goal is to get through the transfer window in the summer and build the team and squad for next season. The longer-term goal is to leave the football club in a really good place to move forward.”