NEIL Harris is confident that Millwall’s transfer window will soon heat up as pre-season enters July.

The Lions’ first friendly is less than two weeks away and the opening game of the campaign at home to Watford is now less than six weeks away.

Despite the football season edging closer, the Lions are still yet to make their first signing of the summer window although last week made a move for Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

Lions boss Harris insists he remains patient about getting the first deal over the line.

Neil Harris and the Millwall players are back in training. Image: Millwall FC

Asked how close Millwall were to securing their first deal, he told NewsAtDen: “A lot closer. I’ve been very honest in my thoughts so far and again I think it’s important for fans to know I’m being very patient.

“We talk a lot about adding to the group and wanting players in early. Of course I do, every manager does. But I’m also appreciative of the group that we have in the building and the success we had with this group last year.

“Yes we do need to add players in vital positions and strength in depth as well. And we will, 100 per cent we will get our business done because we always do, but it is right we get the right players at the right value as well, and I really appreciate and understand that.

“There’s been huge progress in the last seven days. Whether that’s because teams are back training, players are getting nervous, agents backing off a little bit in demands… All of the above, probably. So things are progressing nicely, we will have players in the building and I’d love to have a couple players in sooner rather than later to add to the group, but in some ways it’s been really nice having a smaller group that were together last year.”