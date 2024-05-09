NEIL Harris has revealed his “bizarre” experience at Gillingham earlier this season gave him a new perspective on trusting people in football.

The 46-year-old ends the campaign back at Millwall in the Championship having been sacked at League Two Gillingham in October and having a stint at League One Cambridge United.

Harris was relieved of his duties at Priestfield despite the Gills sitting just four points off top spot after 11 games when the decision was made.

Asked what he’s learnt this season, the Lions head coach told NewsAtDen: “I’ve had to learn because ultimately I got sacked in a job where, in the moment of the sacking I think I had the fifth-best record in the EFL over a 12 month period. So that was a really bizarre learning experience of not to trust people around and above you, something I’ve never experienced before.

“I worked here for four-and-a-half years and I worked at another brilliant football club down in south Wales [Cardiff City] that was aligned. Obviously Gillingham was a shambolic episode which taught me a lot, a hell of a lot.

“And when I was debating what to do next, I had the opportunity to go to Cambridge which is a fantastic football club. Unbelievably good people, humble people. [They have] pretty much the underdog status in that division because of facilities, expenditure, budget.

“Just when I was really enjoying myself and we were flying up the League One table, I get the call from Millwall to come back. And what that taught me was always expect the unexpected. In the space of three months I lost my job unexpectedly for non-football reasons and then I end up getting a call out of the blue from Millwall to come back and help.

“The lifespan of a football manager is temperamental in the modern era.”