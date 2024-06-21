NEIL Harris has recalled the last time he saw Matija Sarkic when the pair bumped into each other at Millwall’s training ground just days before the goalkeeper’s passing.

Sarkic died last week at the age of 26 with many in football paying tribute to the Lions player.

Harris saw Sarkic at the training ground just a few days before he passed away and said he will treasure the memory.

Flowers have been left outside of The Den in memory of Matija Sarkic

He said: “My [last memory] was the training ground on Thursday. It was the last time I saw Mati, 36 hours before he passed, and [I’ll remember] that moment of just seeing him and the aura and the buzz and excitement about him. We had a cuddle and I won’t forget that.”

Harris also had praise for the way Sarkic quickly adapted to the Millwall squad after his signing last summer, following in the footsteps of the fan favourite keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Lions head coach added: “Matija and his partner were extremely popular in the changing room with the lads. I talk about his professionalism and his radiant smile as that’s my memory of him.

“Where I praise Mati even deeper than I have already is following on from a legendary status at a football club is really difficult. Being a goalkeeper following on from someone like Bart Bialkowski who was still in the building at the time also is really difficult. We saw Mati just develop his game and grow as a character and end the season really strongly because he had the support network around him and that’s probably the biggest praise you can give him when you replace a legend at a football club.”