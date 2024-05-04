RYAN Longman has “made it very clear” he wants to be at Millwall, according to Neil Harris.

The 23-year-old winger is on loan from Hull City and has made 35 appearances for the Lions this season.

While he split opinion among fans in the first half of the season, Longman has enjoyed his best form in the 13 games under Harris with his best moment coming with his outstanding goal against Leicester City.

The Lions head coach is a fan of the winger and mentioned him when discussing Millwall’s wide options after the 1-0 win over Swansea City in the final game of the season.

He said: “It’s no secret that we’re going to need to recruit in those areas of the pitch. Predominantly the team was recruited to play a 3-5-2 system, I’ve gone a little more traditional into the 4-2-3-1/4-4-2 systems, so we do need to recruit in wide areas.

“We’ve also got some very good young wide players in the building that we want to develop in Aidomo Emakhu and Adam Mayor. And we have to make sure that we let them develop at the right time.

“Romain Esse started again today. He’s got a huge future at this football club under me. But what’s his best position? Is it wide, is it as a 10? These are decisions we get to over a period of time when he develops.

“We do need some senior wide player options as well. Ryan Longman’s done excellently and I’m sure there’ll be a discussion. Ryan has made it very clear that he’d like to be here and he’s done excellently for me, so there will be some discussions to see if there’s anything possible there.”