NEIL Harris wants all of his players to be more clinical after a host of missed chances over Easter.

Millwall could have taken six points from six against West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United but missed crucial chances in both matches when the games were still in the balance.

It wasn’t just the forward players who did not have their shooting boots on either with midfielders and defenders also failing to convert when opportunities presented themselves.

Speaking ahead of today’s huge game against Huddersfield Town, Lions boss Harris said: “It’s my job to try and give confidence. And it’s our job as a group to try and find a way of creating chances whether that comes from 37 passes in our penalty area and then progressing it up the pitch and getting a tap-in in the six-yard box. Whether it comes from direct play or a set play… it’s all irrelevant. It’s about making chances for people to score goals.

“Who scores the goals is irrelevant. However, any Millwall fan that’s listened to me long enough knows I like my centre-forward to score goals. We created chances the other day and it’s my job to give that belief and confidence to the players and support them and put in the sessions accordingly that tries to give them that confidence to put the ball in the back of the net.

“As a centre-forward, if I went three or four games without a chance, then I’ll be thinking ‘well, where’s my next chance coming from?’ If I’m in games and chances are coming, I’m delighted and then it’s about me being clinical.

“We have to be clinical as a group. We didn’t defend well enough as a team at Rotherham on Monday and we – and I’m talking about a lot of players – had clear cut chances to score and didn’t. I’m talking about full-backs, centre-halves, midfield players and attackers. That’s where we fell short in both boxes.”

Zian Flemming, who had a few chances to score against Rotherham, is one of seven players to have started every game so far for Harris.

Having been Millwall’s star man last season, the Dutchman has struggled to be as influential in this campaign but remains one of the Lions’ most important players.

Harris said he has been impressed with Flemming’s attitude, application and ambition so far.

The Lions boss said in his pre-match press conference: “First and foremost, he’s a really good man. He’s a man that really cares. He’s a really good person. And his training temperament and characteristics are fantastic.

“He asks loads of questions, wants to learn and develop his game. Wants to play at the best level possible so he’s always pushing himself hard.

“I’ve been really pleased with him. He’s a pleasure to work with. He’s scored two goals and arguably could have a couple more from the other day [Rotherham]. But that’s the positions he wants to put himself in. He puts himself forward to lead the team in that position just behind the striker and I’ve got no doubts that goals will come as that’s what he’s done his whole career.”