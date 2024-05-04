NEIL Harris hailed his players for providing a “great send off” for the season after Millwall beat Swansea City.

The Lions end the season with five wins in a row and a finish of 13th in the Championship table.

Harris has delivered eight wins from the 13 games he has managed since February and has completely transformed a Millwall side that had been unpredictable and inconsistent before his arrival.

Casper De Norre’s first goal for the club sealed the victory but that moment has almost become a sub-plot in the day’s events with Japhet Tanganga and Jerry Yates sent off for a violent confrontation, Matija Sarkic pulling off a penalty save at 0-0, Kevin Nisbet and Michael Obafemi being left out for disciplinary reasons and Ryan Leonard fighting through illness to make the game.

Speaking after the match, Harris said: “What a brilliant finish for the football club, to win five games in a row. A brilliant moment for players and fans to share at the final whistle. It was a great send-off.

“On the pitch, we were really comfortable. Swansea had all the possession and were dominating the ball exactly where we talked about them [having it], in front of us and around us. Whenever they got around us they then had to put the ball in the box and we gobbled [it] up.

“I think until the penalty, they’ve not really had a shot on our goal, whereas we had a couple of really good opportunities I felt we should have scored. But then once Matty saves the penalty, we just went on the next 10-15 [minutes] and really controlled proceedings. I’m delighted for Casper De Norre.”

He added in his post-match press conference: “I felt comfortable all game. Swansea have got some really good patterns, Luke [Williams] is a really, really good coach. And they’ve done really well recently so we knew it would be tough today.

“We knew Swansea would want to dominate the ball and make it very difficult to press them. We were really comfortable with that.

“Swansea had the ball exactly where we wanted them to have the ball. I think two touches in our penalty box in the first 45 minutes, not a shot on our goal until the penalty. I was disappointed as the penalty comes from a transition, as a lot of goals do in football.

“[After] the penalty our games goes up another level, I thought we had three or four really, really good chances to win the game before the goal and after the goal. In the end I thought we deserved to win the game.”