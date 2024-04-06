NEIL Harris lamented a “lack of quality” from his Millwall side against Huddersfield Town.

The Lions failed to take their chances and fell to a late goal against the Terriers in a damaging 1-0 defeat.

With five games left of the season, Millwall are now entrenched in a fight for survival after failing to get a point off either Rotherham United or Huddersfield Town, two of the four sides below them in the table.

Where Harris questioned his side’s desire in the defeat to Rotherham on Monday, he said they had the right mentality at the John Smith Stadium but lacked the quality over the 90 minutes.

He told BBC Radio London: “Did the players respond from Monday night’s late defeat at Rotherham? I think they did. No lack of application, effort or desire from the group – I saw a lack of quality definitely.

“I expect more quality from us as a Championship football team. That has been the message from day one, and before I got in, from other people.

“We are what we are at the moment as a group – on and off the pitch. I asked for a stronger mentality after conceding in the 87th minute at Rotherham, in a game we should’ve won.”