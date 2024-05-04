NEIL Harris has cited discipline issues as to why he left Michael Obafemi and Kevin Nisbet out of the squad against Swansea City.

The Lions won 1-0 in Wales as Casper De Norre scored his first goal for the club in the final game of the season.

But it was a match filled with incident with Matija Sarkic required to pull off a penalty save, his second of the season, while Japhet Tanganga and Jerry Yates were sent off for an off-the-ball incident late in the game.

Harris’ comments after the match regarding Obafemi and Nisbet will generate just as much discussion as what happened during the 90 minutes.

The Millwall boss made clear both had failed to reach standards he had set while also revealing the Lions would not attempt to sign Obafemi, who is on loan from Burnley.

Speaking after the game, Harris said: “All I’m going to say is I’m building a culture and an environment at the football club. The standards are set by Neil Harris and Millwall Football Club. These are standards that I expect players to adhere to. Players will only be involved at my football club, when I’m in charge, if they hit those standards. It’s all about culture and environment.”

“Michael has done brilliantly for us on loan and we’re really thankful for his efforts. He didn’t feature for us off the bench the other day he wasn’t going to feature today. I’d rather play our own players who have trained impeccably.

“And secondly, with Kevin, it’s a disciplinary matter about culture and standards. There’s no bigger problem moving forward. Kevin is a huge part of our football club moving forward. But it wasn’t right to involve him today so I went with the group that I did.”

Asked for more detail on if both were clear disciplinary breaches, Harris added: “Kevin disciplinary yes. Michael was based around discipline but also around that we weren’t not going to look to sign him in the transfer window, so no need to include him.”