NEIL Harris is optimistic over England’s chances this summer – but had reservations over one part of the team.

The Three Lions are one of 24 countries who will looking for glory at the European Championships in Germany as they look to build on the progress they have made at major tournaments over the last six years.

Gareth Southgate named a provisional 33-man squad for the Euros last week, firing the starting pistol for weeks of build-up and anticipation before England’s opening game against Serbia.

And Millwall boss Harris believes England have a chance of making real progress but had concerns over the defence.

He told NewsAtDen: “As a massive England fan, I’m always optimistic. I always hope for a final appearance.

“We’ve done brilliantly under Gareth Southgate. What’s missing is that success that we all crave. We’ve got a very talented group of players. My gut feeling is that we’ll do really well and probably just fall short because I’m not sure we have the defensive capability to be able to keep a clean sheet when absolutely needed in a tight game.

“I think we’ll certainly get to the last four.”

Midfielder George Honeyman was also hopeful that England could be punchy during the summer tournament.

He said: “I feel like we always get written off a little bit but under Southgate we’ve been pretty effective so I’m going to go semi-final minimum.”

While defender Ryan Leonard said: “I think we can get to the semi-finals at worst. If you look at the squad they’ve got, they should be on the verge of being in the final or winning the tournament.

“It would be nice to get as far as possible, and I’m sure the lads will be doing their utmost to do that. But I’m not someone that likes to put too much pressure on people. I’m sure they’ll do the country proud and do their best, which is all you can ask.”