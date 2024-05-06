NEIL Harris said the win against Southampton in February was the moment he was convinced that Millwall would stay up.

The 46-year-old head coach had only returned to the club a few days before the trip to St. Mary’s and no one had seriously expected the Lions to get a result having just lost back-to-back home games against Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

But an early header from Japhet Tanganga and a penalty by Zian Flemming got Millwall on their way and they have not looked back since.

The Lions comfortably stayed up and Saturday’s win at Swansea City means Harris has eight victories from 13 games.

Speaking after the 1-0 win in Wales, Harris said: “My first game in charge was Southampton away and they were on that ridiculous run before and had won something like 19 out of 24 games.

“You go to Southampton and you have 3,000 Millwall fans that have travelled to enjoy themselves. It’s the first game back and you think it’s a game where Southampton can give you a hiding. We won the game and reaction at the final whistle was phenomenal. It hadn’t been like that for a long time.

“And that was the moment I knew we would be fine and we would secure enough points in the division. And that’s the moment I knew I could rebuild this football club to what it should be.

“But we’ve just started that. It’s great to see 1,200 fans travel down at a difficult time to come and pay their money to watch their team. And that’s what they want to see. They want to see a Millwall team be committed for the football club and for them. Because if they were on the pitch, that’s what they would do.

“We’re rebuilding it. We’ve started it, we have to progress it.”