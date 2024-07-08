NEIL Harris believes that an intense week of training in Spain can help his players “bond” as Millwall finally put the finishing touches on their pre-season schedule.

Last week the Lions announced several behind closed doors games and a home friendly in front of fans against Southampton as the final elements of their summer programme.

The most eye-catching part of Millwall’s pre-season is the week of warm weather training in Spain, where they will also face matches against Premier League Nottingham Forest and Spanish third-tier Real Murcia.

Lions head coach Harris believes a week away can be crucial for the squad as they ramp up their preparations for another Championship season.

Millwall’s players are back in training. Image: Millwall FC

He told NewsAtDen: “It’s hugely important. I always say it’s very difficult to explain how intense the pre-season period is and how physically and mentally demanding it is. You have to really push your body to the limit when your body is not used to it during the course of the season.

“So sometimes a change of scenery and just stepping away from the training ground, where we’re going to be at for a 10-month period, can be really key in various ways. Mentally it can help the players get through a stringent pre-season under me and to bond as a group by living with each other 24/7 for that week long period.

“They share meal times together, they share rooms together, they’ll have the down time together. So rather than going home to the wife or children, they can go out for a coffee or a walk. It’s an opportunity for me to spend time with the players and have individual and group meetings and for the players to experience me as a bloke on a daily basis.

“They learn about me, I’ll learn about them. It’s a really important period for us and can give a real focus and camaraderie, which has always been really important in any successful Millwall team that I’ve coached or played in. And there was certainly pivotal in the last thirteen games of last season.”