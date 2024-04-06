NEIL Harris believes his Millwall side will “come out swinging” as they look to win a huge relegation clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Lions have left themselves in a spot of bother after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham United on bank holiday Monday.

The loss leaves them four points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining.

They now face a second trip to Yorkshire in six days and can ill afford to lose again.

Harris wants his side to return to the “gritty, horrible” personality they showcased in his opening six games in charge.

He said: “We come out fighting, we come out swinging on Saturday. There’s no doubt about that with a Millwall team. We’ve had adversity, we’ve been dealt a blow. It’s about how we respond.

“Players are very clear on that. We had a post-match meeting on it. I had my say on the defeat and talking about leadership in the group and things like that and told them exactly what’s expected moving forward.

“They’re aware of that and the lads have been outstanding for me and I have no doubt we’ll respond on Saturday. I want us to see us back to that gritty, horrible Millwall team that appeared in my previous six games that we had in spells at Rotherham but didn’t do in the 90 minutes.

“Why we’ve been so good and got such positive results and won so many plaudits, is because we did it over a 90-minute process in each fixture before. And that’s what we have to do at Huddersfield so there’s no doubt in my mind that we will come out swinging on Saturday.”