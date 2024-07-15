NEIL Harris has hailed new Director of Football Steve Gallen for being ‘instrumental’ to last week’s success in the transfer market.

Millwall fans were left excited by the arrival of goal machine Macaulay Langstaff, the return of defender Japhet Tanganga and the signing of goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

The Lions’ staff saw much change in the summer with Head of Football Operations and Recruitment Alex Aldridge departing, before being effectively replaced by Gallen.

Neil Harris saw his Millwall side draw 0-0 with Gillingham on Saturday. Image: Millwall FC

Harris said that Millwall’s new DoF has been working “24/7” to get deals done.

The Millwall head coach said: “As much as me and Steve do know each through connections in football, working with someone on a daily basis is completely different. Moreso for Steve as he’s walked into the building and needs to build relationships and understand how the football club works.

“We’ve spent a lot of time chatting about profiling players and positions we need to acquire. And you have to be really reactive to Matija [Sarkic] passing and the injury situation as well at times.

“I feel for Steve’s family, more than anybody. The way he’s working 24/7 at the moment. But we’ve built that relationship quickly and he’s been instrumental in getting these deals done and he’s going to be instrumental in moving forward and getting even more deals done.

“So yes we’ve all been patient – Steve, myself, Jimmy [Berylson], the fans, the players, the staff – we’ve all been patient. And we have to continue to be patient while there’s a new infrastructure at the football club.”