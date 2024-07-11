NEIL Harris is still keen on adding several new players to his dressing room following an eye-catching week of transfers for Millwall.

Lower-league goal machine Macaulay Langstaff arrived on Monday from Notts County but his signing has since been overshadowed by the impressive swoop for defender Japhet Tanganga on a permanent deal.

The Lions’ squad was light after a number of departures from the dressing room this summer and Harris wants to find more replacements before the Championship season begins next month.

Macauley Langstaff was Millwall’s first signing of the summer. Image: Millwall FC

Speaking before the signing of Tanganga was announced, the Millwall head coach said: “We’ve been extremely patient and we’ve had to be because we have to let agents get fanciful of wanting [wages of] £100,000-a-week for players coming to Millwall. We can’t do that.

“We’ve been patient and rightly so. And we’re into the realms of completing a couple more deals, hopefully very soon. And after that then it’s onto the next one. Because we need to complete five, six, seven deals as we need players in the boot and strength in depth.

“It’s great seeing under-21 players at the moment. But that’s what they are. They need time to develop or get out on loan.

“At the moment we are very light in some positions and we now need to act quickly because the season will be on us very, very quickly. We need to get players in.”