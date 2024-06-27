NEIL Harris has left the door open to returning to a two-striker system as he insisted he will be adaptable with his tactics.

The Lions head coach had limited options at the top end of the pitch in the thirteen games he oversaw last season due to injuries.

During his first spell at the club, the 46-year-old often opted to play two strikers with the likes of Lee Gregory and Steve Morison often finding joy in front of goal. If Millwall bring in more forwards during this transfer window, it could be an option the head coach returns to.

Tom Bradshaw is one of only two senior Millwall strikers at the moment

At present, Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet are the only out-and-out strikers at the club.

Asked about a possible formation switch heading into next season, Harris told NewsAtDen: “I was asked a lot when I took over what system I would play and I keep saying I’ve changed as a lot as a manager to be adaptable. I’ve played various systems at different clubs and I’m happy to do that.

“I have a preferred way of playing next season but if I have to change shape at any given time, then we will do both in-game and pre-game.

“There are different ways of doing two strikers – 4-4-2, 3-5-2, 4-diamond-2. I could use two strikers possibly, at some stage, if I think the personnel is the best to win a game.

“Last year over thirteen games it was very rare we had two strikers fit at any one moment. But what people did see was when I took over Zian Flemming played slightly higher up the pitch, almost as an out-and-out second striker at times.

“So lots of thought-processes on how we want to play and I certainly have to be adaptable for home and away games.”