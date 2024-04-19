NEIL Harris said he is keen to make sure young players “get the opportunity at the right time” as he praised the cup victory of Millwall Under-18s.

Having lost the FA Youth Cup semi-final to Leeds United two weeks ago, the young Lions bounced back in style and won the Professional Development League Cup on Wednesday night at The Den.

They beat Swansea City 3-1 with Frankie Maciocia scoring a belter from range in the second half before Kavalli Heywood struck twice in extra-time having missed a penalty beforehand.

With strong cup campaigns from the under-18s this year and the professional development title win of the under-21s last season, it appears things are moving in a positive direction for Millwall’s youth teams and Harris is taking note.

The Lions boss said: “I was at the game and I really enjoyed watching the young lads play at The Den. They’ve had great experience this year in not just cup football but, because of the cup success this year, it’s really affected their league season.

“So in the under-18s league they’ve had to play midweek games for three or four weeks in a row, which is unheard of in academy football. So even to do that is a fantastic experience and learning curve for them and their coaches.

“Huge credit goes to [academy director] Scott Fitzgerald and his staff for achieving an FA Cup semi-final tie at Leeds and only just falling short, unfortunately. But to then win the development cup last night is a great achievement.

“So good success this year and obviously some boys will be stepping up from the academy side into the under-21s next year. And then there are some under-21s boys that will probably depart over the course of the summer and some will stay on to try and push on into the first team and it’s exciting.”

Harris insisted he was open to giving more opportunities to young players at the club.

He added: “There’s a huge gulf between under-18’s football and under-21’s football, and under 21’s football and Championship football.

“We have to make sure we get the system correct where they get the opportunity at the right time. How do they get that opportunity?

“Well Romain [Esse] has done it by just having sheer talent and brilliant attitude to develop and he’s stepped straight into the first-team and rightly so. Other lads need to look to going out on loan with a view of getting that experience of men’s football.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve had under-21s training with the first-team and I think that’s really important as well. And if the under-18s are the best option to train with the first-team then they’ll train with us as well.

“Age to me has never been an issue and I showed that in my first spell in charge with players that we signed and the amount of debuts I gave to younger players that came through our academy.

“But what I will say and I’m always honest: opportunity will only be given to players that deserve it or have it as a reward because of their performances and their characteristics.”