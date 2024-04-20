NEIL Harris has praised “top, top pro” Duncan Watmore after his match-winning impact for Millwall against Sunderland.

For the second game running the 30-year-old has come off the bench to contribute positively for the Lions, scoring in stoppage time against Cardiff City last week before being credited with the goal today that was enough to beat his former club Sunderland.

Watmore spent seven years at the Stadium of Light but ran into serious injury issues during his time in the north-east.

In what is his first full season at Millwall, the attacker seems to be finding his groove as the campaign comes to a close. And following his third goal in four appearances, Watmore was subject of enthusiastic praise from his manager.

Speaking after the 1-0 win against the Black Cats, Lions boss Harris said: “Wherever Dunc’s been, he’s been adored by the fanbase. Unfortunately he’s had a lot of injuries in his career and lot were sustained here [Sunderland] and the other team up the road [Middlesbrough].

“And he never got to play as much football as he deserved to and really go and showcase his talents at the top level.

“But he’s had to adjust his game and I really like Dunc. I really like him as a bloke. He’s a top, top pro. He’s really honest, as honest as they come, every manager says the same thing about him. But he’s got some real ability as well.

“My job for the next couple of games but also for next season is to keep him on the football pitch as much as I can. You do that with senior players with open and frank conversations, a lot of trust in the relationship and we’ve built that trust really quickly.

“He’s a top player and it wouldn’t have been nice for the Sunderland fans to see him score the goal but I think they’d be really pleased to see him on the football pitch as a whole.”