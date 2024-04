MILLWALL conceded deep in stoppage time to plunge deeper into trouble at Huddersfield.

The Terriers and the Lions are both battling relegation and had been playing out a competitive but low-quality 0-0 draw at the John Smith Stadium.

But then substitute Rhys Healey headed home after 94 minutes to give the home side a huge three points.

Jake Cooper and George Honeyman were among those who missed big chances for the visitors while Huddersfield spurned opportunities of their own.